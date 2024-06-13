June 13, 2024
Grocery giveaway planned in North Chicago for June 14

Participants must provide military, veteran or dependent identification

By Shaw Local News Network

NORTH CHICAGO – Midwest Veterans Closet will host a Memorial Day grocery giveaway June 14 for Flag Day.

The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Midwest Veterans Closet, 2323 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

Participants can drive up and volunteers will fill their vehicles. Participants must have a military, veteran or dependent identification.

The event is sponsored by the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

At Midwest Veterans Closet, veterans, active-duty service members and families shop for free.

For more information, call 847-354-2108.

