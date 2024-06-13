AgeGuide Northeastern Illinois to host 3 Advocacy Breakfast Collaboratives

LOMBARD – Elected officials, aging network providers, local partners and citizens are invited to a community discussion about issues facing Illinois’ older adults, caregivers and families.

The Advocacy Breakfast Collaboratives, hosted by AgeGuide Northeastern Illinois and sponsored by AARP Illinois, give participants an open forum to speak with elected officials about their concerns and advocate for continued funding for important older adult services provided under the Older Americans Act.

Participants can choose between two in-person events and one virtual event. Breakfast will be served at the in-person events.

The first in-person event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 18, at The Ovation Center, 349 Weber Road, Romeoville, hosted in partnership with Will County Senior Services.

The second in-person event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 20, at The Schreiber Center, 101 N. Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake, hosted in partnership with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The virtual event will be online from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21.

This year’s theme is The Great Reconnection. Discussions will center on the transformative power of reconnecting with what matters most in our lives: building relationships, finding support and nurturing our collective well-being.

Community service providers will share vital home and community-based services that impact social connection and quality of life for all on the aging journey.

Federal and state legislators from AgeGuide’s eight-county region are invited to attend the collaboratives to share how they are supporting older adults and caregivers and to take questions from constituents.

Participants can register for the events at www.ageguide.org or call AgeGuide at 630-293-5990 for assistance with registering.