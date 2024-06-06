Letter: Just at thought ... about being spiritual

To the Editor:

A huge cluster of people claim to be spiritual. Does the word “spiritual” mean of the spirit? If so, what spirit? There is nothing simple about being spiritual. It has several definitions.

What does spiritual mean to you? We could define that spirituality also is a profound way of souls being touched by something way above a common realm that includes a mystical way of believing and bonding to a peaceful inward assurance of meaningfulness. Spirituality gives the souls of all living things a deep purpose that reaches beyond what a commonplace existence offers.

Could you embrace that type of existence? Spirituality outdoes common thinking and connects to believing that much more exists beyond the beyond. The spiritual lifestyle comes complete with a mental membership of mindfulness and fulfillment of what the universe offers to all who desire to gain an enveloped sense of belonging.

Mindfulness comes with being spiritual. There is more to seek with being spiritual than what mundane everyday thinking offers. Being spiritual also focuses on one’s very own personal journey to discover what’s meaningful to them and is not to be concerned with material values or pursuits. A spiritual person can still be exposed to negativity, but their spiritual awakening can cast away any desires to react to it by repositioning their spirit.

Journaling is spiritual. Writing down positive affirmations sets the stage for a renewed feeling of gratitude. Why not journal today? Set your stage.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda