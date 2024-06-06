Deer Park Center kicks off summer programming

Deer Park Town Center is gearing up for the summer season with a spectacular lineup of free, family-friendly events, kicking off with outdoor movie nights in June. (Photo provided by Deer Park Center)

DEER PARK – Deer Park Town Center is gearing up for the summer season with a lineup of free, family-friendly events, kicking off with outdoor movie nights in June.

Deer Park Town Center is the summer destination for families and residents of the community to enjoy seasonal activities and create fun memories.

The summer event lineup includes:

Outdoor Movie Nights on select Fridays: Activities start at 6 p.m. including face painting, balloon twisting, yard games and more. PG movies begin at 7 p.m. including “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” on June 7; “Trolls Band Together” on July 12; “Sing 2″ on Aug. 9; and “Migration” on Sept. 6. Families can bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Movies will be shown on the road by Brighton near the traffic circle. Attendees are encouraged to grab takeout from participating restaurants in the lifestyle center, such as California Pizza Kitchen, Sweetgreen, the newest dining offering Clean Juice and more.

Summer Concerts on select Thursdays (6 to 8 p.m. June 13, July 25 and Aug. 29): Enjoy an evening of live music at Deer Park Town Center, sponsored by the village of Deer Park. Live performers will be Semple, American English (a Beatles tribute band) and Libido Funk Circus. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. Concerts will take place on the road near the traffic circle/gazebo.

Food Truck Series on select Saturdays (11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 15, July 13 and Oct. 5): Calling all foodies: the Food Truck Series is returning to Deer Park Town Center, presented by Motor Werks & Wash Werks. Enjoy a live DJ, pet-friendly walking and the center’s beautiful outdoor space. Food trucks will be located on the road in front of Pottery Barn and Kendra Scott to the traffic circle. Visit the center’s website to check out the food truck lineup (subject to change without notice).

“Walk with Me” with Soul Harbour Ranch therapy animals: From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every second Sunday of the month through October. Come walk and visit miniature horses and dogs in partnership with the Soul Harbour Ranch animal therapy program. Enjoy a 20- to 30-minute walk around the shopping center, followed by a 30-minute visit with registered animals for photos. Meet the Soul Harbour Ranch animal therapy teams on the sidewalk across from Pottery Barn. Registration is required via Eventbrite.

All events are weather-dependent and may be canceled at any time, according to the news release. No outside food, beverages or coolers are permitted at the events.