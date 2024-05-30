Lovable goofball seeks family for laughter, cuddles

Dansby is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for May 30, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Dansby says, “My name may look familiar to you. You may have seen it flashing across your screen during a Chicago Cubs game. I am a lovable goofball with a heart as big as my grin!

“I am a sweet boy on a quest to find my forever family and I’m ready to charm my way into your heart. With my soulful eyes and wagging tail, I’m a master of a puppy-dog stare guaranteed to melt even the toughest of hearts. I’m not just looking for a home – I’m looking for a family. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who will fill your life with love, laughter and endless cuddles, look no further!”

Dansby is about 2 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.