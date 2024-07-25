Round Lake Beach girl, 15, dies of gunshot wound

ROUND LAKE BEACH -- Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigators and Round Lake Beach Police detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old Round Lake Beach girl.

About 9:10 p.m. July 24, Round Lake Beach Police responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive, Round Lake Beach, for a report of an injured person, according to a news release. When police officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old inside the residence who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Preliminary information indicates that a person fired a gun outside near the home. A stray bullet shot from the firearm entered the girl’s home and struck her, police said.

The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. It does not appear she was the intended target of the shooting, police said.

Due to the circumstances, Round Lake Beach Police requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

The girl has been identified as 15-year-old Valeria Rodriguez of Round Lake Beach. On July 25, an examination was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office that indicate Rodriguez died from a gunshot wound of the torso.

Major Crime Task Force investigators and Round Lake Beach Police detectives continue to investigate Rodriguez’s death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Round Lake Beach Police at 847-546-2127.