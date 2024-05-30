Edly-Allen announces $64K heading to local manufacturers

Sen. Julie Morrison (left, D-Lake Forest) and Sen. Mary Edly-Allen (middle, D-Libertyville) converse on the Senate floor with Sen. Laura Fine, D-Glenview, earlier this year. Morrison and Edly-Allen are the sponsors of two digital privacy bills allowing civil action for victims of "deepfake porn" and "doxing." (Jerry Nowicki)

LIBERTYVILLE – State Sen. Mary Edly-Allen announced May 22 that two local manufacturers in the 31st District were recipients of the Made in Illinois Grant Program.

“Illinois has made major investments in manufacturing over recent years, which boosts not only the economy but also directly impacts jobs in my district,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville. “I’m pleased to see two local manufacturers were awarded funding to help them advance innovation in their respective fields.”

The Made in Illinois program provides up to $50,000 in matching grant funding to local Illinois manufacturers to support innovation and strategic advancements in manufacturing.

The two local manufacturers in the 31st District that were awarded:

• Midwest Printed Circuit Services, Inc. (Round Lake Beach) - $47,420

• Signarama Grayslake - $16,597

The program originally allocated $1 million in funding and was increased to $1.7 million because of significant interest in the program from Illinois’ small and mid-sized manufacturers.

Grant recipients are using the funds in a variety of ways to directly advance innovation and growth in their fields, including machinery acquisition, specialized automation equipment, collaborative robotics and more.

“It’s essential to strengthen our manufacturing base as it is vital toward improving Illinois’ economy,” Edly-Allen said. “I strongly support these investments the state has made to reinforce our commitment toward economic prosperity and job creation.”

The Made in Illinois Grant Program offers manufacturers access to expertise and resources and directly benefits the recipients with funds necessary to improve workforce support and productivity boosts.