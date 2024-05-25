Antioch community to gather for Memorial Day observance

In this 2023 file photo, Antioch Memorial Day Ceremony, members of the American Legion and VFW, with support from the Village of Antioch, Antioch Township, Antioch Chamber of Commerce, Lakes Regional Historical Society, and several other Antioch businesses, clubs, and organizations, conducted the third annual Antioch Memorial Day Ceremony at Hillside Cemetery, Antioch. Here, members of the Patriot Guard pay respects to members of Sgt. James Waters' family. (Photo provided by Col. Paul Hettich (retired))

ANTIOCH -- The Antioch Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Antioch Hillside Cemetery.

The Antioch American Legion Post 748 and Antioch VFW Post 4551 welcome the communtiy to attend the ceremony in memory of our heroes.

The ceremony will include a rededication of the headstone of Staff Sgt. Willard G. Randall.

Randall was killed in action on Sept. 12, 1944 in Italy. He was only 23 years old.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place at the Antioch VFW Hall, 75 North Ave.

For information, contact Col. Paul J. Hettich at hettichpj@aol.com or 847-951-2638.