Antioch community to gather for Memorial Day observance

ANTIOCH -- The Antioch Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Antioch Hillside Cemetery.
The Antioch American Legion Post 748 and Antioch VFW Post 4551 welcome the communtiy to attend the ceremony in memory of our heroes.
The ceremony will include a rededication of the headstone of Staff Sgt. Willard G. Randall.
Randall was killed in action on Sept. 12, 1944 in Italy. He was only 23 years old.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place at the Antioch VFW Hall, 75 North Ave.
For information, contact Col. Paul J. Hettich at hettichpj@aol.com or 847-951-2638.