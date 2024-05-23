Warren Township H.S. teacher of the year chosen

GURNEE – English teacher John Bird has been voted by colleagues as Warren Township High School’s 2023-24 Gurnee Teacher of the Year.

Each school year, the village of Gurnee recognizes three Gurnee teachers – one each from Warren Township High School District 121, Gurnee School District 56 and Woodland School District 50. The Gurnee Teacher of the Year receives a $1,000 honorarium.

Bird has worked in education and social services for more than 30 years. He began his career at the Dislocated Workers Center at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby, Illinois, where he worked as the employer relations representative. After moving to Lake County in 1994, he was employed by the College of Lake County through the National Workplace Literacy Project. Before joining Warren’s staff, he also worked for a human resource consulting firm in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In 2002, Bird was hired to teach English at Warren Township High School’s Almond Campus. He has taught numerous courses within the English department, including Advanced Placement Language and Composition and Honors American Studies.

Bird has served on the WTHS Federation of Teachers Executive Board for 17 years, including 14 years as parliamentarian.

“John is a highly respected member of our teaching force here at Warren,” District 121 Superintendent Danny Woestman said. “He is known by staff and students for being student-centered and dedicated to the families in our community. We are proud to recognize him through this award and grateful for his work.”

“It has been a pleasure and an honor to work with such a talented and diverse group of students and staff at Warren over the past 22 years,” Bird said. “It is truly an honor to earn this award. I am humbled and deeply appreciative.”

Bird holds bachelor’s degrees in literary studies and sociology from Beloit College and a master’s degree in teaching from Barat College in Lake Forest.

Warren Township High School has an enrollment of almost 3,650 students. The school district covers more than 50 square miles and includes all or part of Beach Park, Gages Lake, Grandwood Park, Grayslake, Gurnee, Millburn, Old Mill Creek, Park City, Third Lake, Wadsworth, Waukegan and Wildwood. For more information, visit https://www.d121.org.