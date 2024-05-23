Letter: Just a thought ... about unfriendliness

To the Editor:

We experience times when we encounter passersby. Many people will smile, say hello or just nod their heads to acknowledge others going past them. Do all who pass by others return the amiable gesture? The answer is no. When a friendly acknowledgment is returned, it offers a feeling of social appreciation.

Would someone who ignored a gesture be considered a rude human being or just unfriendly? Could it be that they are shy, hesitant or just having an unpleasant day and want to keep to themselves? The answer could be maybe. Those who are friendly with a zest for life and respect for the public will in a short moment, when eyes meet with a passerby, show their awareness of them. This can be noted as a token of respect shown while crossing paths.

Would you agree that many people start their day with a song in their heart and mentally whistle a happy tune? These people are most likely friendly and will exchange smiles and nods of hello.

There may be other reasons why a passerby is nonresponsive and doesn’t return a friendly gesture. Expecting returned consideration from anyone will not always be given back and doesn’t indicate anything personal. Some people prefer to keep to themselves or are not paying attention.

Could you agree that some personalities can resemble the taste of a sweet pear, a bland banana or a sour lemon. Which is yours?

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda