Lake County PrideFest to take place June 8

In this 2020 file photo, Sister Seduction in Command-Doe with the Abbess Abbey of the Brew City Sisters, of Milwaukee, waits to give a tip to one of the performers in the Drag Show during Lake County Pride Fest in Waukegan. This year's fest will take place June 8 in Round Lake Beach.

ROUND LAKE BEACH – The fourth annual Lake County PrideFest celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. June 8 at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center.

The free, family-friendly outdoor festival will feature a full-day lineup of music and performances, food trucks, a beer and beverage tent, craft and artisan vendors, a resource fair, games and entertainment for children, drag performers, dancing and more.

This year’s presenting sponsors are Old National Bank, ComEd and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

“The LGBTQ+ Center Lake County is thrilled to host the fourth annual Lake County PrideFest, an event that is quickly becoming a must-attend summer event in Lake County,” Executive Director Kristal Larson said in a news release. “The staff, board and all our volunteers are excited to continue this commitment with the village of Round Lake Beach in celebrating LGBTQ+ culture while providing a welcoming and safe place for our entire community to come together in a spirit of love and joy.”

Lake County PrideFest will kick off at 2 p.m. with a resource fair, craft and artisan market and family-friendly entertainment including a display by Maui Bubbles, stage and street magic by Magic Dave, an inflatable soccer field and more.

Later in the day, there will be a drag variety show by Auntie Heroine & friends and a performance by local reggaeton artist and DJ Mamy Zaddy.

Returning to headline this year is Libertyville band Charlie Foxtrot.

Those interested in joining the event as a sponsor, artisan, resource partner or volunteer should visit lgbtqlc.com.

The event is organized by the LGBTQ+ Center Lake County, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Grayslake dedicated to making Lake County a place where the LGBTQ+ community can thrive. All are welcome to join in celebrating LGBTQ+ life and culture and show support for Lake County’s LGBTQ+ community.