Fill A Heart 4 Kids’ Project Flip Flop to aid homeless, foster youth

LAKE FOREST – Leading up to the last day of school, most students are counting down the days, but for homeless youth it’s a hardship without the safety net of school meals and daytime shelter.

For foster children living in group facilities, there’s a lot of downtime. Extracurricular activities are limited and most facilities cannot afford them.

Fill a Heart 4 Kids’ annual Project Flip Flop WeCare Packages celebrate at-risk youth’s academic accomplishments and lets them know they have a caring community that is proud of their success.

Project Flip Flop helps children stay nourished, hydrated, protected from sunburn and keeps their feet healthier when using public showers.

Volunteer through June 10 to assemble WeCare Packages, make graduation cards and banners and fill sweet treat goody bags.

Fill a Heart 4 Kids has 450 children on its waitlist. The community’s support will help ease the burden of children without the support of a home.

Fill a Heart 4 Kids provides homeless, at-risk and foster children with food, critical necessities, life skills and educational support to empower and Build Brighter Futures 4 Kids. It sponsors 650 foster children and more than 2,400 homeless and at-risk children, teens and young adults throughout Cook and Lake counties.

Food gift cards are accepted at FAH4K’s headquarters located at 1 Market Square, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Monetary gifts allow the organization to buy items in bulk and are tax free, so donated dollars go farther. Fill a Heart 4 Kids offers volunteer opportunities six days a week, Mondays through Saturdays. It also hosts on-site and off-site team building events with corporations, schools, individuals and groups.

For more information, visit www.fillaheart4kids.org.