Investigation leads to seizure of guns, conversion devices

Charles A. Best, 31, of the 200 block of Highland Drive, Grayslake (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

GRAYSLAKE -- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area-funded task force, concluded an investigation that led to the arrest of a Grayslake man who was illegally manufacturing firearms and machine gun conversion devices, using 3D printers.

Last month, members of SIG conducted an investigation after receiving information that Charles A. Best, 31, of the 200 block of Highland Drive, Grayslake, was illegally manufacturing firearms and machine gun conversion devices, according to a news releas. Following the investigation, on May 1, members of SIG and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team conducted a search warrant at Best’s residence.

SIG detectives seized 64 machine gun conversion devices, three firearms and three silencers. Additionally, they seized two 3D printers that were used in manufacturing firearms and firearm parts. Several 3D printed pistol frames and high-powered rifle parts were seized, along with over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and over 60 grams of cannabis wax, according to the release.

Best has been charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a machine gun (Class X felony) and unlawful possession of a firearm silencer (Class 3 felony). More charges are possible, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office acknowledges the exceptional assistance of their federal and local partners, which include ATF Downers Grove 1, DEA Group 31, FBI NRA-1, HSI TOC-Group, Gurnee PD, Highland Park PD, Park City PD, Round Lake PD, Round Lake Beach PD, Round Lake Park PD, Wauconda PD, Waukegan PD, Winthrop Harbor PD, and Zion PD.