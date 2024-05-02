Waukegan resident receives DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses

Amber Morris, an oncology nurse at City of Hope Chicago in Zion, is a recent recipient of a DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. (Photo provided by City of Hope Chicago)

ZION – For Amber Morris, BSN, RN, OCN, the journey into nursing wasn’t a straightforward path.

With three young children to care for, the dream of becoming a nurse seemed distant. Yet fate had its way when she embarked on a phlebotomy course that led her to City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago for an externship. That experience ignited a passion within her, eventually leading her back to City of Hope as a nurse and fulfilling her lifelong dream.

With 10 years of oncology nursing experience at City of Hope, Morris’ dedication shines through. Her decision to join City of Hope wasn’t merely professional. It was deeply personal, rooted in her encounters during her externship and her familial experiences with cancer.

“I fell in love the second I walked into this hospital,” said Morris, a Waukegan resident. “I felt at ease. I felt like this is where I was meant to be.”

Being an oncology nurse isn’t for the faint-hearted. It’s a realm where joy and sorrow intertwine daily. Witnessing the resilience of patients and being part of their journey is what fuels Morris’ passion. Their strength, humor and unwavering hope inspire her.

“There is something special about being a part of someone’s first few days of their new cancer journey and then seeing them several times a month or year, doing better, getting stronger and living life to the fullest,” Morris said.

Morris thrives on challenges and oncology provides no shortage of them. As a nurse care manager in the outpatient surgical department, she orchestrates a team dedicated to providing top-notch care. The bond within the team is palpable, centered on their shared commitment to patients.

Recognition came Morris’ way in the form of a DAISY Award, a testament to her exceptional care. But behind every accolade lies a story, one that resonates deeply with those touched by her kindness.

A patient facing the daunting prospect of surgery and separation from her support system because of COVID-19 regulations found solace in Morris’ compassion. Seeing her despair, Morris went above and beyond, advocating for the patient’s husband to be by her side during the hospital stay. For the patient and her husband, Morris was not just a nurse but “our angel on Earth.”

Receiving the DAISY award was a huge honor for Morris.

“In nursing there are times when we doubt ourselves and what we are doing,” Morris said. “Hearing what our patient wrote for my nomination reassured me that I am doing what I was meant to be doing. Even if I was just doing my job, I am making a difference.”

Her advice to fellow nurses echoes her character: Always strive to do your best for even the smallest acts of kindness can leave an indelible mark. It’s not just about knowledge but about making patients feel valued and supported.

Morris’ journey is a testament to resilience, compassion and the profound difference one person can make in the lives of many. In her decadelong journey at City of Hope, she has not only found her calling, but also touched countless hearts along the way.