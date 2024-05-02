Letter: Just a thought ... about should and shouldn't

To the Editor:

The should and shouldn’t words, even without being spoken, are directors of actions to be or not to be taken. How many people do you suppose in all walks of life use these words to question or instruct themselves as well as others – almost on a daily basis?

Saying you should, I should, we should, they should, it should be, why shouldn’t, you shouldn’t, they shouldn’t are combinations that can be annoying, redundant and an irritating infringement on anyone, including oneself. Couldn’t these commanding words express mostly opinionated instructions given by others or to oneself cause acting out of reason?

It can be noted that some people use these words on others trying to be helpful in times of confusion or when trying to make the best decision. Nonetheless, these words if examined with a fine-toothed comb simply indicate a dose of bossiness or offering a personal opinion that’s not necessarily the best advice and could simulate a tad of being controlling.

Using could, couldn’t, would and wouldn’t can be suggestive and helpful without giving instructions. They seem to be in a mild way offering additional solutions to be considered. These words can provide a reason to stop and ponder better alternative ways and decisions rather than jumping into the shoulds and shouldn’ts. Could you agree?

Before using should and shouldn’t, maybe using would, wouldn’t, could and couldn’t will be more productive, wouldn’t it? Could you agree? You could.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda