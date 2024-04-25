Letter: Just a thought ... about personal greetings

To the Editor:

Why do many businesspeople record such common outgoing personal greetings? Wouldn’t a greeting announcing that someone is away from their desk or maybe on another call sort of ruffle the caller’s feathers? Callers want to be heard when calling and not instructed to leave a message.

Being unavailable to the caller may be because of an absence or having a day off. The caller doesn’t care if the person they need to talk to is with another customer. Callers want to get through when they call. Therefore, that outgoing greeting would best be changed with wording that offers gratitude and acknowledgement to the caller, rather than letting the caller know that no one is available, which the caller already knows.

Giving an instruction to leave a message can seem dry and uncaring. Business professionals might try to show immediate appreciation to all their callers by expressing words of gratitude in their outgoing greetings without apologizing for missing the call.

Callers aren’t looking for an apology. They want service. Letting the caller know just how important their call is gives assurance that you will return it promptly and by thanking them for calling is a hallmark way of showing how you appreciate them for choosing and calling you to conduct their business.

There are plenty of better word choices to use in outgoing messages, saying, “Your call is a priority and will be returned. Please leave your number.”

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda