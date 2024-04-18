April 18, 2024
Mellow senior Schnauzer seeks forever home

Sherlock is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for April 18, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Sherlock is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for April 18, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Sherlock says, “My journey to Save-A-Pet may have started off sad, but I am here to tell the tale and find my forever home. I may be a senior, but my heart is still young. I’ve always been the sweet, friendly type, known for my gentle and mellow nature. I believe every dog deserves a second chance and I’m no exception. I’m looking for a forever home where I can share my sweetness, loyalty and intelligence.”

This schnauzer is about 9 years old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.

