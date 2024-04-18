Antioch man killed in weekend crash identified

ANTIOCH – The driver of a pickup truck who was killed April 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck several road signs before crashing into a tree has been identified.

About 10:45 p.m. April 14, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of North Avenue and Deep Lake Road near Antioch for a single-vehicle traffic crash with injuries, according to a news release. Sheriff’s deputies found a 25-year-old Antioch man dead on the ground near the wreckage.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2022 Ford F-350 was traveling west on North Avenue at what appears to be a high rate of speed. As the driver traveled west, he left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking several traffic signs. The Ford rolled several times and struck a tree, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Guy Seelye of Antioch. On April 15, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate Seelye died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.