Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Dax calls it a career

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced the retirement of K-9 Dax, shown here with his handler, Deputy John Forlenza. (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

WAUKEGAN -- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced the retirement of K-9 Dax.

Dax was 13 months old when he joined the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in the spring of 2015. As the Lake County community has followed over the years, Dax thrived in his role as a police dog.

Dax and his partner, Deputy John Forlenza, have located over 400 missing endangered people or fleeing felons. He has found hundreds of kilos of illegal drugs, millions of dollars seized, dozens of firearms discarded by offenders, dozens of seized vehicles, and has participated in hundreds of community and school demonstrations.

On March 3, Dax was injured while apprehending a person who had committed several felonies and was fleeing. Dax injured his neck and spine, which resulted in temporary paralysis to his hindquarters, according to a news release.

Dax was subsequently diagnosed with cervical and thoracolumbar intervertebral disc disease and lumbosacral IVDD exasperated during the March 3 incident. Dax went through intensive physical therapy after the injury, allowing him to regain the ability to walk and use his hind legs, according to the release.

Dax’s team of veterinarians determined that, for his physical wellbeing, he would not be able to return to active duty.

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg has accepted K9 Dax’s official retirement request from Deputy Forlenza and ordered him to be turned over to Forlenza to enjoy his retirement. Dax will undoubtedly miss going to work every day but will enjoy relaxing with Forlenza and his family.

“There is no way to quantify or properly express what Dax’s service has meant to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County community, his supporters across the nation, and especially me,” Forlenza said in the release. “But I cannot refrain from stating that his service has been exemplary, and most importantly, he has saved countless lives, including my own. I am proud to have been his handler and best friend for the last nine years. Dax is a true hero and well deserving of the rest and love that waits for him in his retirement. I’d like to especially thank Dax’s supporters, team of veterinarians, trainers, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and my family and friends for all their support throughout his career.”

Over the years, Dax was given a General Assembly Award from the Illinois House of Representatives (2016), named the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year from the Illinois North Shore Chapter of ASIS International (2017), given the Paws of Distinction Award from the Chicago Crime Commission, named the K9 of the Year from the K9s of Valor Foundation (2018).

In 2019, Dax was given special recognition from the Lake County Board, a Valor Award from the 100 Club of Chicago, an honor as a Law Enforcement Winner from the American Humane Hero Dog, Officer of the Year from the Italian American Police Association, and was the subject of House Resolution 872, which was offered by state Rep. Sam Yingling during the 101st General Assembly.

In 2022, Dax received a certificate of recognition from state Sen. Craig Wilcox, a commendation award from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and an award of merit from the Illinois Sheriff’s Association. In 2023, he received the Sheriff’s Award of Valor from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a medal of honor from Illinois Law Enforcement, and a Hero Dog Award from the German Shepherd Dog Club of America.

During Dax’s career with the United States Police Canine Association, he competed in several regional and national trials across the country. Dax earned numerous top finishes in the areas of tracking, article searches, narcotics, suspect searches, and protection. Dax won six USPCA Regional Championships and earned two Tracking Exceptional Certifications.

Dax also appeared on local and national media, including People Magazine, “Hero Dogs” on Fox Nation, “American Humane’s Hero Dog” and “Home and Family” on the Hallmark Channel, “Access Daily” on NBC Los Angeles, “Today with Hoda & Jenna” on NBC, “America’s Top Dog” on the A&E Network and “Dynamic K9 Duos” on ESPN.

“Deputy John Forlenza and K-9 Dax exemplify what a true partnership looks like,” Idleburg said in the release. “They are among the top canine teams in the nation. There was virtually nothing K-9 Dax couldn’t handle. He saved many lives throughout his career, apprehended some of the most violent offenders, and located major quantities of illegally trafficked drugs. On behalf of the men and women of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake County community, thank you, K-9 Dax, for your dedication, your commitment, and your service to our community.”

A retirement ceremony will be announced at a future date.