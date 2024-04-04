Letter: Just a thought ... about mirrors

To the Editor:

Mirrors reflect light, maybe even much more? These reflectors are constructed from various materials and have several uses. Did you know that?

Silver mirrors absorb a little bit of light and silver nitrate sticks to the glass. Silver reflects about 95% of visible light. Aluminum mirrors substitute for silver for a couple of reasons. Aluminum isn’t as costly and reflects well. It is useful for outer space applications.

Gold mirrors are expensive to make and reflect infrared radiation.

Convex mirrors create images forming on the other side of the mirror and are used as side mirrors on cars.

Mirrors are regarded in many cultures and in general as scary and even risky to look into. Some young children are not allowed to look into a mirror just in case their reflection would bring them bad luck. Some people will cover their mirrors at bedtime, fearing they may wake up in the wee dark hours and see undesirable or evil images reflecting outward from the mirror. Can a mirror, like eyes, be a reflection of the window to the soul? Can mirrors be spiritual objects? Do mirrors reflect what is shown or something much deeper?

Would you look into a mirror and ask, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the best of us all?” or would you just take a good look into the mirror and wait to see what would happen? Couldn’t that be eerie or spooky? Go the mirror, ask and see.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda