Zengeler Cleaners announces Park Avenue remodeling project

LIBERTYVILLE – Zengeler Cleaners, the Midwest’s oldest and largest family-owned cleaner, announced a complete makeover of the company’s Park Avenue store in Libertyville.

The project includes a makeover of both the exterior and interior of the store, complementing recent equipment production facilities upgrades. The goal is to complete the makeover by the end of summer, according to a news release.

“We believe it’s important to continuously reinvest in equipment and facilities at all Zengeler Cleaners locations,” Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners, said in the release. “My great-great-great-grandfather believed it was important to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to our customers, employees and the local community. We are committed to that belief just as strongly as he did when founding the company in 1857. Our team is very excited to have a target for completing the Park Avenue makeover.”

The Park Avenue project began in earnest in early 2023 with the installation of new dry cleaning, laundry and finishing equipment in the production plant. Over the past 12 months, Zengeler Cleaners has installed 29 new pieces of equipment, making it one of the most environmentally friendly and energy efficient facilities of its kind in the Midwest, according to the release. All new equipment is now online and in use, providing world-class processes that protect customers’ fabrics as well as the environment.

“For the remodeling component of the makeover, it was important to identify a company that could modernize our facility while preserving the historic look and feel of the location, particularly the exterior,” Zengeler said. “We wanted to ensure the appearance of our store remained consistent with the character of other buildings in the area and are confident this project meets that goal. Once the exterior makeover and the interior updates are completed, the entire store will look like a showroom for the cleaning industry, a place where our customers will enjoy exceptional service in a first-class facility.”

Once the Park Avenue project is completed, all store locations will have undergone a comprehensive exterior refresh and interior rebranding within the past two years. These companywide improvements also included the relocation of the Northfield store, which now offers a number of modern conveniences such as a 24-hour pickup option that’s available 365 days a year through the store’s self-service locker system.

Zengeler Cleaners has locations in Northbrook, Deerfield, Northfield, Hubbard Woods, Long Grove and two stores in Libertyville.