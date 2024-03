On March 23, Gurnee Park District welcomed about 350 guests to this year’s Bunny Bash at Viking Park. (Photos provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District welcomed about 350 guests to the Bunny Bash on March 23.

The Bunny Bash was both indoors and outdoors at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

Although there was a light dusting of snow, it did not stop the egg hunt that featured lots of fun, smiles and sweet treats.

In addition to the egg hunt, the park district had an indoor craft station, continental breakfast and plenty of photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.