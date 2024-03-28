Fill A Heart 4 Kids’ food boxes provide meal security during spring breaks

Over 200 volunteers of all ages participated in a food packing event March 16 for Fill A Heart 4 Kids.

GREEN OAKS – More than 200 volunteers participated in a food packing event March 16 at Link Logistics in Green Oaks, which donated its space to fill 800 boxes of food for local homeless youth who lose the safety net of school meals during spring break.

Hosted by the nonprofit organization Fill a Heart 4 Kids, “Spring Break in a Box” ensures homeless youth who don’t have access to food pantries will not go hungry when school is on pause.

FAH4K helps 2,800 Chicago-area homeless, at-risk and foster children living in area facilities with food, critical necessities, life skills and educational support to empower and “Build Brighter Futures 4 Kids.”

For more information, visit www.fillaheart4kids.org.