Adorable kitten seeks family, friends to snuggle with

Elisaria is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for March 28, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Elisaria says, “It’s a tough job looking cute and adorable all day long, but, hey, someone’s got to do it. So after a long day of looking adorable with in-between breaks for play and cuddling, I have to say I am pretty pooped out by the end of the day.

“It would be nice to snuggle up with a family and maybe even a couple of cats. Don’t forget that the second adoption fee is 50% off.”

Elisaria is about 6 months old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.