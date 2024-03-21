Hawthorn Mall to host ‘Rock the Bald’ event

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites the community to “Rock the Bald,” a fun-filled St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer.
The event is being held in cooperation with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any other organization outside the U.S. government.
The free event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. March 23 on the lower level in the H&M court. Guests will be invited to shave their head, volunteer or donate to the cause. Hawthorn’s fundraising goal is $12,000.
Attendees will enjoy face painting, balloon art, raffles and an Irish dancing performance. One lucky person who has their head shaved will receive a $500 shopping spree to a Hawthorn retailer of their choice.
Registration is required for those who plan to have their head shaved. To learn more or donate, visit https://bit.ly/3UaEDil or the Rock the Bald event page on the Hawthorn website at https://bit.ly/3HwjSGc.