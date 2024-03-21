Hawthorn Mall to host ‘Rock the Bald’ event

In this 2022 file photo, Amanda Presutti, of Highwood watches her twin sons, Carmine and Anthony, both 7, get their head shaved by Ashley Damico, of Wicker Park and Marisa Sneider, of Round Lake Park, both hairdressers with Mario Tricoci during Rock the Bald with Hawthorn Mall, a St. Baldrick’s event, in Vernon Hills. (Candace H.Johnson)

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites the community to “Rock the Bald,” a fun-filled St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

The event is being held in cooperation with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any other organization outside the U.S. government.

The free event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. March 23 on the lower level in the H&M court. Guests will be invited to shave their head, volunteer or donate to the cause. Hawthorn’s fundraising goal is $12,000.

Attendees will enjoy face painting, balloon art, raffles and an Irish dancing performance. One lucky person who has their head shaved will receive a $500 shopping spree to a Hawthorn retailer of their choice.

Registration is required for those who plan to have their head shaved. To learn more or donate, visit https://bit.ly/3UaEDil or the Rock the Bald event page on the Hawthorn website at https://bit.ly/3HwjSGc.