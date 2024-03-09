Sheriff’s K-9 Loki finds missing woman in Lake Villa

LAKE VILLA -- K-9 Loki located an injured missing endangered woman in unincorporated Lake Villa.

About 7:30 p.m. March 7, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 38000 block of North Villa Court, unincorporated Lake Villa, for an adult woman who attempted self-harm, according to a news release. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and learned that the woman had deep cuts to her arms and had fled on foot before the deputies arrived.

K-9 Loki and Deputy Kevin Lowe responded to the scene to help look for the injured, endangered woman. After arriving, K-9 Loki tracked toward the woman and found her in the neighborhood next to a neighbor’s garage.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for her injuries and a mental health evaluation, according to the release.

“Kudos to K-9 Loki and Deputy Lowe for tracking toward the woman, ultimately locating her and allowing her to receive proper treatment,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “Our K-9 teams are extremely active throughout Lake County and have incredible success. I am proud of all of them.”