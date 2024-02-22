Active dog hopes to find family for adventures

Avalanche is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for Feb. 22, 2024 (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Avalanche says, “I’m much more than a handsome dog with blue eyes and a thick and soft coat. I’m no couch potato, always ready to explore everything, enjoy long walks and have fun in a play yard. A little cold or snow doesn’t stop me, so I’m hoping to find an active family that enjoys the outdoors and then at night we can all relax on the couch and be happy about our day.”

Avalanche is about 5½ years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.