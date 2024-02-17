Police: Intoxicated man at victim impact panel attacks deputy

Nicholas R. Goheen, 41, of the 3400 block of Mary Avenue, Park City (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department)

GRAYSLAKE -- A Lake County Sheriff’s sergeant suffered minor injuries while arresting an intoxicated man who was attending a victim impact panel for those previously arrested for DUI, police said.

About 6:45 p.m. Feb. 14, the sheriff’s sergeant was at a victim impact panel in the 19300 block of West Washington Street, unincorporated Grayslake, to provide security for the event, according to a news release.

The sergeant noticed a member of the audience sleeping. He woke the man and informed him one of the requirements to receive credit for attending was to stay awake. As the officer spoke to the man, later identified as Nicholas R. Goheen, 41, of the 3400 block of Mary Avenue, Park City, he smelled alcohol coming from the man’s breath, according to the release. The sergeant asked the man to exit the room.

As the officer spoke to Goheen, Goheen became aggressive, at one point pushing the sheriff’s sergeant, according to the release. The sergeant tried to take Goheen into custody, but Goheen began pushing and grabbing, scuffling with the sergeant. The officer was eventually able to take Goheen into custody.

The sergeant suffered minor injuries, including scrapes and bruises, and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Goheen was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer (Class 2 felony), aggravated battery in a public place (Class 3 felony), resisting arrest, and obstructing identification.