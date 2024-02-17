Mother’s boyfriend held in stabbing of girl, 9

Demetrius Fisher, 30, of the 38000 block of North Manor Avenue, Beach Park (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department)

BEACH PARK -- A 30-year-old man faces charges of attempted murder after police say he stabbed his girlfriend’s 9-year-old daughter, leaving her in critical condition.

Demetrius Fisher, 30, of the 38000 block of North Manor Avenue, Beach Park, is in a dating relationship with the mother of the girl, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

On the morning on Feb. 15, the child’s mother was called by officials at her child’s school inquiring as to the reason her child was not in attendance, police said.

The child’s mother returned to the home in the 38000 block of North Manor Avenue, and she saw Fisher leaving it. Fisher ran away upon seeing her. The child’s mother entered the home and discovered her child inside with multiple stab wounds, police said.

When Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found a 9-year-old child with multiple stab wounds inside the home. The child was transported via ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies learned that Fisher boarded a bus and was likely going to a nearby train station. Deputies located Fisher at the Waukegan Metra station, where he was placed under arrest.

Fisher was being held at the Lake County jail, pending a first court appearance Feb. 16.