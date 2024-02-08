Hawthorn Mall to host Lunar New Year celebration

Hawthorn, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, will welcome the Year of the Dragon with a spectacular Lunar New Year celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 in the lower-level H&M Court. (Photo provided by Hawthorn Mall)

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, will welcome the Year of the Dragon with a Lunar New Year celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 in the lower-level H&M Court.

Guests will immerse themselves in the rich traditions and customs of Lunar New Year, experiencing lion dance performances by Hoang Phuc and a Jeet Kune Do martial arts demonstration by Practical Martial Arts dedicated to Bruce Lee who was born in the Year of the Dragon. Guests will be treated to Asian-themed food samples from local restaurants, including Hawthorn’s CM Chicken. BHOP E Sports will host a Mahjong game table.

Children will enjoy face painting, balloon artistry and a dragon puppet kids craft.

To symbolize prosperity and happiness for the new year, guests will be invited to add their Lunar New Year wishes to the center’s beautifully adorned wishing tree and then spin the center’s prize wheel. Prizes include red envelopes with retailer gift cards, dragon pins, tote bags and fortune cookies.

There will be a selfie opportunity featuring a festive Lunar New Year photo backdrop.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3HjBNj7 or the Hawthorn website at www.visithawthorn.com. Follow Hawthorn on Facebook and Instagram.