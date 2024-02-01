Wing Fest planned in at Libertyville Timothy O’Toole’s

LIBERTYVILLE – A finger-licking competition will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Timothy O’Toole’s location in Libertyville.

Culinary teams from Chicago, Gurnee, Lake Villa and Libertyville will battle it out as they each will serve two new wing flavors made exclusively for Wing Fest. In addition to those eight options, O’Toole’s will provide four of its award-winning wings: buffalo, garlic parmesan, Irish ghost and chipotle ranch dry rub.

Wing Fest is an all-you-care-to-eat event. Tickets are $45 a person or $55 for early admission at 1 p.m. and include 12 flavors of unlimited wings, live music, prizes and raffles. A cash bar and food truck also will be available.

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub is located at 412 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Libertyville.

For information, call 847-984-2599 or visit TimothyOTooles.com.