Lake County students of Norwegian heritage eligible for scholarship

The Norwegian National League of Chicago is offering scholarships and cash prizes to deserving students who are of Norwegian heritage residing in Lake, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry and Will counties.

A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a high school senior with a minimum 3.0 grade-point average who has been accepted by a college or university.

A new $1,500 Haug Family Scholarship will be awarded to a 12th-grade student with a minimum 3.0 GPA with an intent on a business degree or a university student majoring in business.

A $100 cash prize will be awarded to a high school student in grades nine to 11 and a $50 cash prize will be awarded to a student in grades fifth through eighth. A $25 cash prize will be awarded to a student in grades first through fourth.

To qualify, older students must submit an original essay on the topic “Your Family’s Norwegian Heritage.” Students in grade first through fourth must submit an original drawing depicting a Norwegian topic.

Entries must be postmarked by March 1.

For more information and applications, visit the Norwegian National League website at http://www.nnleague.org or contact Tom Maxson at 847-297-1656 or tjmax@astound.net.