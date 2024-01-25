Lake County sheriff to award 2 scholarships to area students

Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg has announced that he will be awarding two scholarships to Lake County students. (Daily Herald)

WAUKEGAN – The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announced it will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2024-25 academic year.

Scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the state. Online learning is acceptable.

Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg will be awarding two scholarships in the amount of $500 for each recipient.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are as follows: Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents and the scholarship must be used at an institution of higher learning within the state. Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2024-25 school year, excluding summer session.

“It is an honor partnering with the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to give back to the community,” Idleburg said in a news release. “I look forward every year to having the opportunity to award two students $500 to offset some schooling expenses.”

Applications are available at the sheriff’s office or on the ISA website, https://www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2/. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 15 (must be postmarked by this date). A directory of sheriff’s offices is available on the ISA website at https://www.ilsheriff.org/sheriffs-directory/.

For more information, contact your local sheriff’s office, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, high school advising center or college financial aid office.