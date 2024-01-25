Johnson, Mayfield to host Self-Care Health Fair

WAUKEGAN – In an effort to raise mental health awareness, state Sen. Adriane Johnson is collaborating with state Rep. Rita Mayfield to host a Self-Care Health Fair to provide resources to local residents.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health and deserves the same amount of support,” Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove, said in a news release. “The Self-Care Health Fair is the beginning of a vital six-month-long community service project to help local residents prioritize their mental health.”

Local and state organizations will be present from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 to provide mental health resources to the public at the Eleanor Murkey Community Center of the College of Lake County, 34 N. Sheridan Road in Waukegan.

The Self-Care Health initiative will take place on the first Saturday of every month starting Feb. 3 and running to July 13.

“There is an increase in need for mental health care during these vulnerable winter months,” Johnson said. “In hosting the Self-Care Health Fair, we are able to bring awareness and resources to those who need it most.”

For questions, call Johnson’s office at 847-672-6201 or visit her website, senatoradrianejohnson.com.