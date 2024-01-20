Wheeling man dies in Round Lake traffic crash

ROUND LAKE -- A Wheeling man has been identified as the person who died in a three-vehicle crash Jan. 16 in Round Lake, authorities said.

About 8:14 a.m. Jan. 16, Round Lake police officers were dispatched to Route 60 and Bacon Road in Round Lake for traffic crash involving three vehicles, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Officers found people entrapped in multiple vehicles, with one of the drivers unresponsive. Based on the seriousness of the crash, the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County was requested to conduct the crash investigation, according to the release.

All three drivers were taken to an area hospital. One of the drivers, a 47-year-old Wheeling man, was pronounced deceased in the emergency room at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified. The deceased has been identified as Wojciech Jaworski, of Wheeling. An autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office and indicate that Jaworski died from blunt force injuries suffered as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Round Lake Police Department and MCAT.