Lake County Sheriff’s deputy attacked during well-being check

LAKE ZURICH -- A Lake County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being attacked by a man in unincorporated Lake Zurich.

About 8:55 a.m. Jan. 14, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 23800 block of North High Ridge Drive in an unincorporated area near Lake Zurich, for a well-being check, according to a news release. A caller reported that the home had no working utilities, and they were concerned for the occupants inside, given the below-zero temperatures.

Deputies checked on the occupants, who were all right, but upset with the presence of the sheriff’s deputies and uncooperative, police said. Before departing, one of the deputies returned to her squad car to retrieve information on services and resources available for those struggling.

When the deputy returned to the porch to leave the paperwork, a 30-year-old man exited the home and threw a piece of wood at her, police said. The deputy was able to move to avoid being struck; however, as she moved, she fell backward into the snow. The man immediately jumped onto the deputy and began punching her in the face, according to the release.

The other sheriff’s deputies at the scene ran to assist. One tried to use his Electronic Control Device (Taser); however, the device did not stop the man from his attack. The other deputies were able to tackle the man to the ground and take him into custody. The man then started spitting on the deputies, police said.

Both the deputy who was attacked and the offender were taken to an area hospital. The deputy was treated and has since been released. The offender made statements of self-harm, and hospital staff were planning to take him to another hospital for further evaluation.

The circumstances of this incident will be reviewed with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said.