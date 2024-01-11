Lake County unveils state-of-the-art vote-by-mail processing center

Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart speaks at the unveiling event while Lake County Clerk Anthony Vega (center) and Valentino Guyett, BlueCrest director of mail operations, looks on. (Photo provided by the Lake County Clerk's Office)

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Clerk’s Office inaugurated its Vote-By-Mail Processing Center on Jan. 4, a significant milestone in the county’s commitment to accessible, secure and efficient election administration.

The ribbon-cutting marked the official opening of the facility. Funded by federal dollars, the project is a testament to the Lake County Board’s dedication to advancing voting accessibility for all residents.

The Vote-By-Mail Processing Center boasts the ability to compile 1,200 ballots an hour. The processing center’s infrastructure enables the swift handling and processing of each ballot on the same day it is returned to the Clerk’s Office.

“BlueCrest, the nation’s leading provider of automated, high integrity mail ballot solutions, is proud to partner with the Lake County Clerk’s Office and support its implementation of their ReliaVote Solution,” Valentino Guyett, BlueCrest Director of Mail Operations, said in a news release. “This state-of-the-art technology automates the entire mail balloting process, including ballot printing, envelope assembly and mailing to the voter, as well as the verification, sorting and opening of envelopes upon their return. This ReliaVote solution ensures the growing volume of mail ballots expected in Lake County are handled with optimal efficiently and processed within required time frames while upholding the high degree of accuracy and transparency that is essential to maintain voter confidence in the process.”

Lake County Clerk Anthony Vega said the initiative places Lake County at the forefront of election administration.

“As we unveil our state-of-the-art Vote-By-Mail Processing Center, we take a monumental step toward revolutionizing how our community engages in the democratic process,” Vega said in the release. “This cutting-edge facility epitomizes our commitment to making voting more accessible and efficient for all voters of Lake County. Today, Lake County solidifies its position as a leader in innovative election administration, ensuring every voice is heard and every vote counts.”

Acknowledging a collaborative effort behind the accomplishment, Vega expressed gratitude to Carl Kirar, Director of Facilities for Lake County, the facilities team, the county board and BlueCrest.

“Lake County continues to be one of the leaders in the state of Illinois committed to improving and making the voting process more accessible and equitable for all residents thanks to the efforts of the County Clerk’s Office, Lake County Board and our staff,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in the release. “Today is a great day for Lake County and our commitment to the voting process.”