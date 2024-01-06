First baby of year welcomed at Advocate Good Shepherd

Bianca and Brian Flint of Cary welcomed baby Harper on Jan. 1 at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. Harper was the first baby of 2024 at the Barrington facility. (Photo provided by Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital)

BARRINGTON -- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital is proud to welcome its first baby of 2024 to her newborn era.

The hospital was recently named one of the best hospitals for maternity care by U.S. News and World Report. The hospitals on the list were ranked on objective measures of quality, including C-section rate, lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates, birthing-friendly practices and transparency on racial/ethnic disparities, among other measures.

Bianca and Brian Flint of Cary welcomed baby Harper at 8:54 a.m. Jan. 1. Harper weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21.26 inches, according to a news release.

Harper is Bianca and Brian’s first child and a rainbow baby. Bianca miscarried twice before Harper was born, according to the release.