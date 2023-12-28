Letter: Border crisis can be our unifying moment

To the Editor:

I’ve been reading about America’s imminent Civil War. Almost 160 years ago, our nation’s unifying moment came after our Civil War ended. Both the North and the South mourned the death of President Abraham Lincoln, the one who gave his life to preserve the union and thereby preserve the nation. What is it that continues to preserve this great nation?

I believe that unifying moments such as the assassination of Lincoln have been that which has preserved us. We struggled together through the Great Depression in unity. We fought together through World War II in unity.

Americans defended hope together through the tense and dark days following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in unity.

I believe that our current unifying moment in American history concerns the open border crisis.

Today we are neither Democrat nor Republican concerning disgust at the open border crisis. Our home is no longer our home and we’re offered no rational reason for the current administration’s bold invite to all nations to walk on in.

Regardless of which political party and no matter whether you are Black or white, we all have come to agree that America is under invasion. Recent Fox News Channel polls indicate that “8 in 10 Americans describe the southern border situation as a major problem, if not an emergency.”

According to CBS News, a bipartisan group of senators is working to confront the border issue. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remarked, “There’s growing concern from folks on both sides of the aisle that we have to act now, as a national security measure, to protect our border.”

Who would have thought that the demoniacal plan of the Ruling Class to divide America would result in uniting America?

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach