Hawthorn continues redevelopment with 6 new tenants

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, announced the addition of six new tenants in a continuation of the center’s transformative redevelopment into a self-sustaining live-work-play campus.

In 2024, Hawthorn will welcome Sephora, Anthropologie, FP Movement and The Lovesac Company to its new Hawthorn Row outdoor integrated streetscape.

Hawthorn also will celebrate the opening of Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille on an outparcel along Milwaukee Avenue.

In 2025, Dom’s Kitchen & Market will open along Townline Road (next to Sleep Number).

”Each of these additions has been curated specifically to complement the ongoing changes taking place at Hawthorn and to appeal to the increasingly varied wants and needs of the shoppers and guests that have chosen Hawthorn as a shopping, dining and entertainment destination, as well as those that have elected to live within the redeveloped Hawthorn campus,” Jeff Rutzen, general manager of the shopping center, said in a news release. “We are excited to welcome these new tenants and to soon announce others yet to come, all part of the significant and very carefully crafted transformation that is making Hawthorn one of the best master-planned developments in the Midwest.”

After celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Hawthorn opened The Domaine, a 311-unit luxury apartment development housed in two four-story buildings on the east side of the property.

Hawthorn has entered into the next phase of its transformative redevelopment, which includes the addition of 250 more apartments and a 3-acre amenitized plaza, a new food gallery on the upper level near Center Park and the addition of carefully chosen food and beverage tenants for the center’s ring road outparcels.

With leasing underway at The Domaine apartments, the center is curating new foundational tenants, modern contemporary brands and direct-to-consumer retailers for Hawthorn Row. The Main Street-style public gathering space situated between the luxury apartment buildings will be filled with retail, dining and entertainment options.