Max’s adventures bring comfort to Lake County military families

First graders in Sharlene Lee's class at Indian Hill Elementary in Round Lake Heights took Max around with them. (Photo provided by Sharlene Lee)

GRAYSLAKE – Michele Bauman wants her daughter and others in the military to know just how much they’re supported.

She’s sending that message with the help of a stuffed toy dog named Max.

While Bauman’s daughter Madeline goes through basic training with the U.S. Air Force, Max is going on his own adventures throughout Lake County and beyond.

He’s visited schools, offices and community organizations and taken part in all sorts of events and holiday festivities. He even has his own Facebook page called Max’s Adventures. Those he joins for the day are sending messages and letters to Madeline about their adventures.

Madeline Bauman sits with her U.S. Air Force recruiter. She is now in basic training in Texas. (Photo provided by Michele Bauman)

Michele, a Grayslake resident and the Avon Township supervisor, has been overwhelmed by the show of support.

“Max is everywhere,” she said.

After her daughter left, she initially wrote a Facebook post about the idea for Max, a military dog, to continue the adventures he once went on with Madeline. She thought messages from home would mean a lot to Madeline.

“When recruits receive mail, I hear it is like Christmas,” she said. “It is their only connection to the outside world.”

Michele expected a few family members and friends to take part, but community members quickly spread the word.

Max now needs his own calendar.

“It just fills my heart with joy how many people just wanted to show support,” Michele said. “You need that support no matter who you are, even those with generations of experience.”

Michelle Bauman wants to use Max to comfort her daughter, who is in U.S. Air Force basic training in Texas.

Madeline always named her dogs Max growing up and would talk about becoming a canine trainer one day. The first in her family to join the military, she now hopes to become a canine officer in the Air Force.

“She wants to serve her country. She believes in that that. She believes in her dreams,” Michele Bauman said of her daughter. “I want her to have every opportunity to live out her dreams. It’s just hard.”

When Madeline joined other area recruits at a Milwaukee hotel on Nov. 19 before heading to boot camp at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, sadness overtook her mother.

She knew her daughter, who graduated from Grayslake North High School last spring, was where she wanted to be. She was proud of her. But, still, it was difficult to say goodbye.

“I really, really wanted to do something special for her to show her how much I love her and support her. Nothing in my head was good enough,” Michele said.

She received a 30-second scripted message from her daughter containing her basic training address.

“She was crying when she read it. She was only allowed to say, ‘I love you mom,’” Michele remembered. “My heart was broken.”

That’s when Max came to mind.

He’s now become a sort of ambassador, not only showing support for Madeline, but all military families.

“I really want families to know they’re not alone, and that we have to connect to each other, find each other,” Michele said.

Max has helped Michele reach other military families, as well as the Blue Star Families support group. She’d like to see more opportunities for connection in her area among families in the same situation.

Young children will see Max and share stories about their parents or family members in the military.

Max gets a squeeze from Junior Miss Avon Township Tahila Zequeida during a recent parade. (Photo provided by Michele Bauman)

One little girl hugged Max and said, “This is for my dad.”

“It just made me feel so good,” Michele said. “It’s just amazing how many people have checked in or said, ‘I know somebody who’s thinking about joining the military.’”

Upon hearing about Michele’s efforts, her friend Sharlene Lee, a first-grade teacher at Indian Hill Elementary School in Round Lake Heights, brought Max to her classroom.

The students enjoyed the visit so much, she decided to create “Flat Max,” a printed version of Max with his military cap, fatigues and dog tags. The paper includes a lined space for people to write messages.

It was actually Lee who created the “Max’s Adventures” Facebook page, containing a link to the printable “Flat Max,” as well as posts about the daily outings of both Max and “Flat Max.”

“I think it’s really bringing light to the fact people in the military are doing a service for us, and it’s not always easy for them to do that,” Lee said. “They give up a lot to protect us in what they’re doing. I think it’s important we support them back as well.”

Anyone interested in writing to Madeline can do so at the following address:

AD Bauman, Madeline, R.

321 TRS/FLT 097

1320 Truemper St.

JBSA Lackland, TX 78236-6407

Madeline is only allowed to receive letters and pictures. No care packages are allowed at this time.