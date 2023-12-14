Letter: Praise for Eberflus’ choice for My Cause My Cleats

To the Editor:

Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center (ZCenter) is honored that Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has chosen our organization to represent for his My Cause My Cleats.

For the last 40 years, ZCenter has provided counseling and advocacy services to survivors of sexual violence and presented prevention education programs to thousands of students throughout Lake and Northern Cook counties, all for free.

Coach Eberflus states: “For the second year I am proud to support during the My Cause My Cleats game – Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center. This cause is something my family is very passionate about as my wife, Kelly, is also a survivor. ZCenter is a special place to assist survivors in the healing process. Their mission is to mobilize the community toward ending systemic sexual violence while amplifying the voice of survivors through trauma informed care, advocacy, and prevention education. ZCenter’s counseling, support and educational programs are second to none.”

ZCenter has worked hard over the past 40 years to bring light to the impact of sexual violence and honor the courage of survivors to seek support. We are grateful for Coach Eberflus and his commitment to stand in support of survivors and bring awareness to this very pervasive issue

For more information about ZCenter, visit www.zcenter.org.

Sandy T. Williams

ZCenter executive director