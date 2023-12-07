Schneider announces ‘Holiday Cards for Heroes’

In a past year, Congressman Brad Schneider announced that his office collected more than 650 holiday cards to distribute to military service members. (Photo provided)

LINCOLNSHIRE – U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider has launched his eighth annual Holiday Cards for Heroes program for the 2023 holiday season.

Schneider invites 10th District constituents to participate in the Holiday Cards for Heroes program by dropping off holiday cards for military service members at Schneider’s district office in Lincolnshire through Dec. 12.

Last year, Schneider’s office collected and distributed more than 500 cards with help from the United Service Organizations.

“The holidays are a special time for families and friends to gather together, but many of our brave men and women in our armed forces must spend this season far from family and home,” Schneider said in a news release. “A handwritten card is a much appreciated way to thank the Americans serving our country, offer encouragement and share holiday cheer. I’m glad our office is helping facilitate this program, connecting constituents and service members again.”

Cards should be left in the drop box outside Schneider’s district office at 111 Barclay Blvd., Suite 200, Lincolnshire. Please do not put cards in sealed envelopes.

For questions, call 847-383-4870.