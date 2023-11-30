Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots run after-party boasts family fun at Lincolnshire Marriott Resort

Mike Missak, president of Jeeps on the Run, stands near the new Jeep Wrangler donated by Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to benefit this year’s JOTR Toys for Tots Run. The Wrangler is being raffled, with the winner’s name to be drawn Dec. 3 at the Toys for Tots Run after-party in Lincolnshire. Details and tickets are available at jeepsontherun.com. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf | Wolf Wordsmithing)

FOX LAKE – With registration for the 2023 Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run at capacity, event organizers are reminding the public that neither Jeep ownership nor run participation are necessary to join in the fun of the after-party.

That fun begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The party will feature a totally ’80s music tribute by The 1985 band, as well as raffles, a Santa’s workshop for kids and food and drink to buy. After-party tickets are $5 and available at jeepsontherun.com.

“It’s fun for the whole family,” said Mike Missak, president of Jeeps on the Run, a group of Jeep aficionados who have been coming together to support great causes for about 11 years. “There’s a dance floor, we’ll have face painting, games, crafts ... and, of course, Santa will be there.”

Adding to the day’s excitement will be the drawing of the winner of a brand-new Jeep valued at more than $46,000. Jeep raffle ticket buyers need not be present to win.

“The Jeep is 100% donated by our title sponsor Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram,” Missak said of the Fox Lake dealership helmed by Ray Scarpelli Jr. “Tickets are $20 each and are available at jeepsontherun.com.”

A maximum of 3,000 tickets will be sold for the Jeep, a hydro blue, four-door Wrangler featuring upgraded wheels, wireless car play, power windows, a hard top and automatic transmission. The winner is responsible for taxes, title transfer and license plate costs.

Registration fees for the Jeep run and after-party and Jeep raffle ticket proceeds will go toward buying additional toys for the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program.

Toy donations are being accepted at numerous locations, including Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 23 Route 12, Fox Lake.

Jeep owners participating in the run, many of whom elaborately decorate their vehicles, will depart the dealership at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 for the 22-mile trek to Lincolnshire.

Jeeps on the Run has collected about 145,000 toys benefiting about 40,000 families over the past decade. Toys go to families in Lake and McHenry counties.

”We hope lots of people will attend the after-party this year, have a great time and bring a toy,” Missak said, noting the Marriott is Jeeps on the Run’s biggest after-party venue. “It’s a great way to give back to the community while having fun.”

The title sponsor for the after-party is Old National Bank.

”To many people who come, this is the kickoff to Christmas,” Missak said. “It’s the new family tradition. Come on out, help us fill two semitrucks full of toys, take your picture with the Marines and have a blast.”