Antioch police investigating officer-involved shooting

ANTIOCH – The Antioch Police Department is investigating an incident that began with a high-speed police pursuit from another community and ended with an officer-involved shooting in Antioch.

No one was injured during the incident, according to a news release.

Around 10:40 p.m. Nov. 26, Antioch Police were notified of a police pursuit involving an armed subject that had originated in Waukegan and was heading toward Antioch. The man was later identified as a 25-year-old Antioch resident, according to the release.

The pursuit entered the village at a high rate of speed, heading west on North Avenue, eventually ending at the Antioch Manor apartments in the 400 block of Donin Drive. Upon arrival at the apartment complex, the suspect exited his vehicle with a high-powered crossbow. At that time, Antioch and Waukegan police officers tried to de-escalate the situation to prevent him from posing a threat to others in the area.

The suspect pointed his weapon several times toward responding officers, then fled into a nearby apartment building. Officers followed him into the apartment building, where he again pointed his weapon toward them. A Waukegan officer fired a single round at the subject, which did not strike anyone, according to the release.

The man then surrendered and was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital.

The Village of Antioch Police Department is investigating the incident in cooperation with the Waukegan Police Department and the Lake County State’s Attorney.