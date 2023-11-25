Petition filing period begins in Lake County

WAUKEGAN -- The Lake County Clerk’s Office has announced the commencement of Candidate Nominating Petition Filing for the upcoming 2024 General Primary Election.

The filing period runs from Nov. 27, 2023, through Dec. 4, 2023.

Candidates seeking one of the following positions within Lake County can file their petition packets with the Lake County Clerk’s Office beginning at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 27: Lake County circuit clerk, Lake County coroner, Lake County state’s attorney, Lake County board member in Districts 2, 5, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 18, North Shore Reclamation District trustee in Wards 1 4 and 5, and precinct committeepersons.

Please note that this filing period does not include candidates for president, delegate or alternate Delegate positions.

“As county clerk, I am thrilled to welcome candidates and their agents as they file their nominating petitions to become an official candidate for the general primary election. This filing period signifies their commitment to the democratic process,” County Clerk Anthony Vega in a news release.

The Lake County Clerk’s Office will be open to receive candidate petitions on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 4, 2023. It’s important for candidates for other public offices to check with their local administrators regarding filing requirements and office hours. The primary aim of the Lake County Clerk’s Office at this time is to ensure a smooth and accessible filing process for all candidates.

For further information or inquiries regarding the petition filing process, candidates are encouraged to contact the Lake County Clerk’s Elections Department via email at Elections@lakecountyil.gov or by phone at 847-377-8683.