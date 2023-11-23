Letter: Do not embrace anti-Semitism without asking yourself why

To the Editor:

When I read about anti-Semitism, I become concerned about the current growth of anti-Semitism on college campuses and in the Black community.

It must be noted that we African Americans owe much to the Jewish people.

The AJC/Global Voice noted that in the early 1900s, “Julius Rosenwald, founder of Sears and Roebuck and the son of German Jewish immigrants provided over $70 million to build Black schools in African American neighborhoods in the South.”

Dr. King said, “It would be impossible to record the contribution Jewish people have made in advancing the African American community’s quest for freedom because the impact was so large.”

As a result of the persuasive work of our mainstream media, colleges and universities, many gullible college students and impressionable Blacks have begun to embrace anti-Semitism without asking themselves why.

Bible believers know that hatred of Israel is the manifestation of Satan’s spiritual battle against the Jews. Satan hates Jews. God loves Jews. They are God’s chosen people. The Bible declares, “The Lord did not set his heart on you and choose you because you were more numerous than other nations, for you were the smallest of all nations! Rather, it was simply that the Lord loves you and he was keeping the oath he had sworn to your ancestors.” – Deuteronomy 7:7-8

By God’s oath, according to the Bible, Israel holds the deed to her land. Israel is not a racist or apartheid nation. All citizens of Israel, black and white, have the same rights as Jewish citizens.

If truth be told, Israel gave Gaza to the Palestinian people. Gaza then elected the terrorist group Hamas to represent them. Please do not embrace anti-Semitism without asking yourself why.

All evidence seems to declare that the people of Israel only want to live in peace.

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach