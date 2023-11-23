Lake County Sheriff’s Office to conduct holiday traffic campaign

WAUKEGAN – This Thanksgiving, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is joining the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement to ensure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving sober with a “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign.

The goal of the high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes, injuries and fatalities. Proper seat belt use is the most effective way to protect vehicle occupants. According to IDOT, the statewide seat belt usage rate has room for improvement at 92.9%.

If you’ll be celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances, remember:

• Plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

• Call a taxi, take mass transit or ask a family member to get you home safely.

• Use a ride-share service or take public transportation.

• If you see an impaired driver, pull over safely and call 911.

• Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears a seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.