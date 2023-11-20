Four injured in head-on crash near Round Lake

ROUND LAKE -- Sheriff’s traffic crash investigators continue investigating an early morning traffic crash that left four people injured in unincorporated Round Lake.

About 6:30 a.m. Nov. 20, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Fairfield Road in the area of Nippersink Road for a traffic crash with injuries. When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy damage, according to news release.

Preliminary investigation shows a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a Round Lake Beach woman, was traveling north on Fairfield Road. After crossing Nippersink Road, for an unknown reason, she veered into the southbound lanes of traffic.

The Chevrolet struck a southbound Acura MDX, driven by a 39-year-old Wauconda woman, head-on. The Acura had two middle-school-aged children in the car, police said.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries. The children were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries, but those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An open container of alcohol was found in the Chevrolet, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.