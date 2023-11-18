Brushwood exhibit features art by veterans, military community

RIVERWOODS – Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods is presenting “Soundscapes: Visualizing the Healing Sounds of Nature,” its latest exhibition focusing on the healing impact of art and nature for veterans and the military community.

The exhibit is part of Brushwood Center’s ongoing core initiative, “At Ease: Art & Nature for Veterans and the Military Community.” “At Ease” is a program that empowers military veterans by offering nature-based art, music, and photography workshops in partnership with local veteran organizations and the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, providing a creative and therapeutic approach to supporting mental health and overall well-being.

Visitors to the exhibit are invited to explore how sounds – both natural and human-made – can be healing forces. Soothing and rejuvenating sounds such as calming music, the rustle of leaves, or the chirping of birds can have a profound impact on well-being, offering a sense of tranquility, solace, and healing.

The exhibition is free and open to the public at Brushwood Center, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. The hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday until Nov. 26.

Participating artists in the Soundscapes Exhibition include Lia Benjamin, Maura Carlisle, Patsy Delp, Greg DuBois, Jacqui Franclemont, Ines Gardea, Ty Hanyzewski, Laura Hedien, Marie Honeywell, Janice Ivaska, Barbara Kaplan, Hilton Mark Kaufman, Patrick Kerrigan, Steve Kost, Peter Leguizamon, Gloria Lopez, Jerry Loza, Andre Metoyer, Claudia Piemontese, Lawrence (Pie) Piemontese, Dante H. Plata, Ramona Pozek, Janet Schleeter, Evelyn Smith, Andre Sperling, Christopher Starnawski, Angela Walker, Kathy Wilson, Rick Wolchuk and Joshua Zoeller.